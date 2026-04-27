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    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial [Image 6 of 7]

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    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    W H
    11:50 AM (23 minutes ago)
    to me

    This morning, the Arkansas National Guard honored the legacy of its fallen during a memorial ceremony at the Fallen Soldier Memorial at Camp Joseph T. Robinson.

    The memorial stands as a solemn tribute to Arkansas Guardsmen who made the ultimate sacrifice across eight conflicts: the War with Mexico, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Gulf War, and the Global War on Terrorism. Its eight concrete panels reflect the strength of those who answered the call to serve, while the names etched upon them, arranged without order, serve as a powerful reminder of the randomness of death in the chaos of war.

    During the ceremony, Brigadier General Chad Bridges, the Adjutant General of Arkansas, met with Gold Star Families in attendance, offering gratitude and remembrance for their enduring sacrifice.

    This year, six additional names were added to the memorial following two years of dedicated research by Colonel Matt Anderson:

    Tec. 4 Frank Bainum
    Pfc. Hoyt Black
    Pfc. Grover Davis
    Tec. 5 Dick Henson
    Pfc. James Reginato
    Pfc. James Wiles

    “For me, never forgetting their service and sacrifice is simply an extension of a promise all Soldiers make to never leave a fallen comrade,” Anderson said. “Discovering these six Soldiers and adding them to the memorial is fulfilling that promise.”

    Today, and every day, we remember their service, honor their sacrifice, and reaffirm our commitment to never forget.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9657687
    VIRIN: 260503-A-EO467-7297
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial
    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial
    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial
    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial
    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial
    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial
    Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial

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    Arkansas Naitonal Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
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