Arkansas National Guard Honors 6 New Names on Fallen Soldier Memorial

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W H

11:50 AM (23 minutes ago)

to me



This morning, the Arkansas National Guard honored the legacy of its fallen during a memorial ceremony at the Fallen Soldier Memorial at Camp Joseph T. Robinson.



The memorial stands as a solemn tribute to Arkansas Guardsmen who made the ultimate sacrifice across eight conflicts: the War with Mexico, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Gulf War, and the Global War on Terrorism. Its eight concrete panels reflect the strength of those who answered the call to serve, while the names etched upon them, arranged without order, serve as a powerful reminder of the randomness of death in the chaos of war.



During the ceremony, Brigadier General Chad Bridges, the Adjutant General of Arkansas, met with Gold Star Families in attendance, offering gratitude and remembrance for their enduring sacrifice.



This year, six additional names were added to the memorial following two years of dedicated research by Colonel Matt Anderson:



Tec. 4 Frank Bainum

Pfc. Hoyt Black

Pfc. Grover Davis

Tec. 5 Dick Henson

Pfc. James Reginato

Pfc. James Wiles



“For me, never forgetting their service and sacrifice is simply an extension of a promise all Soldiers make to never leave a fallen comrade,” Anderson said. “Discovering these six Soldiers and adding them to the memorial is fulfilling that promise.”



Today, and every day, we remember their service, honor their sacrifice, and reaffirm our commitment to never forget.