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    439th AW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    439th AW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Barbara J. Gilmore, outgoing 439th Airlift Wing command chief, listens as Chief Master Sgt. Kristen M. Maloney, not pictured, incoming 439th AW command chief, speaks during the wing’s change of responsibility ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of senior enlisted leadership and the continued commitment to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9657651
    VIRIN: 260402-F-VD075-1077
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 439th AW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Westover ARB
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