439th AW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Barbara J. Gilmore, outgoing 439th Airlift Wing command chief, listens as Chief Master Sgt. Kristen M. Maloney, not pictured, incoming 439th AW command chief, speaks during the wing’s change of responsibility ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of senior enlisted leadership and the continued commitment to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)