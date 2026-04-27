439th AW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris C. Holland, 439th Airlift Wing commander, presents Chief Master Sgt. Barbara J. Gilmore, outgoing 439th AW command chief, with the Legion of Merit during the wing’s change of responsibility ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2026. The prestigious military award was given to Gilmore as she concluded more than three years of service as the wing’s senior enlisted advisor, leaving a legacy of mentorship, readiness and support to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9657649
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-VD075-1032
|Resolution:
|4635x3476
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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