439th AW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Chris C. Holland, 439th Airlift Wing commander, passes the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Kristen M. Maloney, incoming 439th Airlift Wing command chief, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2026. The transfer of the guidon symbolized the formal transition of authority and responsibility for 2,500 plus personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)