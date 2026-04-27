U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Nielson, 99th Flying Training Squadron initial testing and operations pilot, stands for a photo in front of a T-7A Red Hawk at The Great Texas Airshow, Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. The air show provided community members the opportunity to learn about the military and the diverse missions local service members support.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9657629
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-KQ373-1129
|Resolution:
|4727x7089
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.