The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Nielson, 99th Flying Training Squadron initial testing and operations pilot, stands for a photo in front of a T-7A Red Hawk at The Great Texas Airshow, Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. The air show provided community members the opportunity to learn about the military and the diverse missions local service members support.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)