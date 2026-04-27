The Great Texas Airshow 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zhao Chen and 1st Lt. Zachary Birkland, 1-149th Attack Battalion pilots, stand for a photo in front of an AH-64E Apache at The Great Texas Airshow, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. The air show provided guests the opportunity to meet and connect with military pilots and crews showcasing the power and precision of flight through aerial demonstrations and interactive displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)