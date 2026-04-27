U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Allford, 802nd Security Forces Squadron pass and registration specialist, stands for a photo at an entry control point during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. Security Forces defenders work to deter and respond to threats while enhancing the safety and security of the JBSA community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9657626
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-KQ373-1009
|Resolution:
|4781x7171
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.