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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Zelideth Rodriguez 

    502d Air Base Wing

    Members of the Band of the West set up equipment ahead of a performance during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 3, 2026. The Band of the West provides musical support for military ceremonies, community outreach, and public events, strengthening morale and fostering connections between Airmen and the communities they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:13
    Photo ID: 9657593
    VIRIN: 260503-F-LQ990-1309
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Zelideth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base San Antonio
    Band of the West
    Great Texas Airshow
    Honoring 250 Years
    Great texas airshow 2026

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