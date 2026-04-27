The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Members of the Band of the West set up equipment ahead of a performance during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 3, 2026. The Band of the West provides musical support for military ceremonies, community outreach, and public events, strengthening morale and fostering connections between Airmen and the communities they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)