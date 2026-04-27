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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Zelideth Rodriguez 

    502d Air Base Wing

    Workers prepare an aircraft for another day at The Great Texas Airshow, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 3, 2026. Air shows allow the military to demonstrate the capabilities of aircraft through aerial demonstrations and static displays, giving attendees an up-close look at the equipment and innovation that keep JBSA at the leading edge of joint solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9657592
    VIRIN: 260503-F-LQ990-1302
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Zelideth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Great Texas Airshow
    Honoring 250 Years
    Great texas airshow 2026

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