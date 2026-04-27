Workers prepare an aircraft for another day at The Great Texas Airshow, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, May 3, 2026. Air shows allow the military to demonstrate the capabilities of aircraft through aerial demonstrations and static displays, giving attendees an up-close look at the equipment and innovation that keep JBSA at the leading edge of joint solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9657592
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-LQ990-1302
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Zelideth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.