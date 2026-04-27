Local law enforcement officers walk along the ramp during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2026. Local law enforcement works with Air Force defenders to coordinate safety and crowd management operations in support of the day’s events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9657590
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-LQ990-1291
|Resolution:
|4560x3034
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Zelideth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.