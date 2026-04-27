U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Ingram, a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer and Aircrew Member assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a 40-hour inspection on a UH-60 Black Hawk during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 29, 2026. A 40-hour inspection is conducted to assess the airworthiness of the helicopter. Maintainers will inspect the tail rotor blade, check for corrosion, and ensure all hardware is secure. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 07:58
|Photo ID:
|9657359
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-XD912-1010
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.01 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.