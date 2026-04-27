(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection [Image 5 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection

    PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tanner Guidry, a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer and Aircrew Member assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a 40-hour inspection on a UH-60 Black Hawk during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 29, 2026. A 40-hour inspection is conducted to assess the airworthiness of the helicopter. Maintainers will inspect the tail rotor blade, check for corrosion, and ensure all hardware is secure. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 07:58
    Photo ID: 9657354
    VIRIN: 260429-A-XD912-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.03 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    Maintenance
    BK26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery