Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts UH-60 Black Hawk 40-hour inspection

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U.S. Army UH-60 Helicopter Repairer and Aircrew Members assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a 40-hour inspection on a UH-60 Black Hawk during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 29, 2026. A 40-hour inspection is conducted to assess the airworthiness of the helicopter. Maintainers will inspect the tail rotor blade, check for corrosion, and ensure all hardware is secure. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)