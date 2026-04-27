Simona Clark, U.S. Army U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s spouse, tours the health facilities accessible to soldiers participating in Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9657057
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-AH361-1108
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Simona Clark Tours Fort Magsaysay [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.