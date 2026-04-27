Simona Clark Tours Fort Magsaysay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Simona Clark, U.S. Army U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s spouse, tours the health facilities accessible to soldiers participating in Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)