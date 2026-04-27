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    Simona Clark Tours Fort Magsaysay [Image 4 of 6]

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    Simona Clark Tours Fort Magsaysay

    PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Simona Clark, U.S. Army U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s spouse, tours the health facilities accessible to soldiers participating in Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 02:41
    Photo ID: 9657050
    VIRIN: 260430-A-AH361-1087
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Simona Clark Tours Fort Magsaysay [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Balikatan
    25ID
    BK26

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