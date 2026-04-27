U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park

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260502-N-PG545-1170, Newington, Connecticut (May 2, 2026) Musician 1st Class Abraham Olivo, from Manati, Puerto Rico, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)