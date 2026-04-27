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    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park [Image 6 of 11]

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    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park

    NEWINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260502-N-PG545-1170, Newington, Connecticut (May 2, 2026) Musician 1st Class Abraham Olivo, from Manati, Puerto Rico, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9657022
    VIRIN: 260502-N-PQ545-1170
    Resolution: 5770x3847
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park

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    concert
    navy band
    freedom250

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