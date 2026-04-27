260502-N-PG545-1170, Newington, Connecticut (May 2, 2026) Musician 1st Class Abraham Olivo, from Manati, Puerto Rico, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9657022
|VIRIN:
|260502-N-PQ545-1170
|Resolution:
|5770x3847
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.