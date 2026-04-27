U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park

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260502-N-PG545-1074, Newington, Connecticut (May 2, 2026) Chief Musician Joseph Ganzelli, from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut on May 2, 2026. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)