260502-N-PG545-1074, Newington, Connecticut (May 2, 2026) Chief Musician Joseph Ganzelli, from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut on May 2, 2026. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 22:31
|Photo ID:
|9657017
|VIRIN:
|260502-N-PQ545-1074
|Resolution:
|7564x5043
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.