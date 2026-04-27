U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Mill Pond Park

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260502-N-PG545-1144, Newington, Connecticut (May 2, 2026) From left to right, Musician 1st Class Manuel Pelayo de Góngora, Chief Musician David Smith and Musician 1st Class Jeffrey Harrigan, perform with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut, on May 2, 2026. The ensemble performed four public concerts in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware in support of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)