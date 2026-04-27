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    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties [Image 6 of 6]

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    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker is parked on the flightline as a static display for the 117th Maintenance Group commander’s retirement ceremony, immediately followed by the 117 MXG’s change of command ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The mission of the 117th Air Refueling Wing is to deliver worldwide aerial refueling, combat support, and intelligence in support of national defense and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9656688
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-FG097-2086
    Resolution: 5413x3609
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties
    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties
    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties
    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties
    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties
    117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties

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    Air Mobility Command
    Aircraft Maintainer
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    117 ARW
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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