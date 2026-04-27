117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties

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A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker is parked on the flightline as a static display for the 117th Maintenance Group commander’s retirement ceremony, immediately followed by the 117 MXG’s change of command ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The mission of the 117th Air Refueling Wing is to deliver worldwide aerial refueling, combat support, and intelligence in support of national defense and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)