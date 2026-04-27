117th Aircraft Maintainers ensure mission capabilties

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Simpson (right), 117th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to tow a KC-135R Stratotanker for a static display, May 2, 2026, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The mission of the 117th Air Refueling Wing is to deliver worldwide aerial refueling, combat support, and intelligence in support of national defense and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)