U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow

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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels execute a high-precision maneuver in F/A-18 Super Hornets during the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The team choreographed a wide range of aerial demonstrations to showcase their aviation and attention skills, a reflection of our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)