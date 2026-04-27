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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 12 of 13]

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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels execute a high-precision maneuver in F/A-18 Super Hornets during the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The team choreographed a wide range of aerial demonstrations to showcase their aviation and attention skills, a reflection of our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 12:09
    Photo ID: 9656372
    VIRIN: 260501-F-LH008-5042
    Resolution: 7808x3346
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow

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