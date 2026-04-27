A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels executes a high-precision maneuver during the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The team choreographed a wide range of aerial demonstrations to showcase their aviation and attention skills, a reflection of our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9656366
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-LH008-4117
|Resolution:
|6578x2819
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.