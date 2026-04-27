The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly F/A-18 Super Hornets in formation during the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots relied on intensive training and communication to maintain tight formations and highlighted the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9656363
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-LH008-3322
|Resolution:
|8020x5013
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.