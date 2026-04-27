U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice for the 2026 Charleston Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly F/A-18 Super Hornets in formation during the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots relied on intensive training and communication to maintain tight formations and highlighted the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)