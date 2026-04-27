22nd AS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. George Fowler, 22nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony, May 1, 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The change of command is a traditional military ceremony in which the departing commander assembles their troops to present to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9655133
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-TH245-1015
|Resolution:
|5265x3510
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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