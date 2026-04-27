22nd AS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer (left), 60th Air Mobility Wing and installation commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. George Fowler, 22nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony, May 1, 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The passing of the guidon is a time-honored military tradition that ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without official leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)