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    22nd AS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

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    22nd AS welcomes new commander

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer (left), 60th Air Mobility Wing and installation commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. George Fowler, 22nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony, May 1, 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The passing of the guidon is a time-honored military tradition that ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without official leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9655132
    VIRIN: 260501-F-TH245-1013
    Resolution: 4194x2796
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22nd AS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22nd Airlift Squadron
    Change of Command

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