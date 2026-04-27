22nd AS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer (left), 60th Air Mobility Wing and installation commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. George Fowler, 22nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony, May 1, 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The passing of the guidon is a time-honored military tradition that ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without official leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9655132
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-TH245-1013
|Resolution:
|4194x2796
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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