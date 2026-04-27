22nd AS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith Nordquist, 22nd Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, delivers remarks during a 22nd Airlift Squadron change of command ceremony, May 1, 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The change of command is a traditional military ceremony in which the departing commander assembles their troops to present to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)