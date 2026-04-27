Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet

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260430-N-FN963-1127 - U.S. Navy Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, commander, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, left, Cmdr. Stephen B. Szalai, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, center, and Cmdr. Michael Molloy stand with heads bowed for a benediction during a change of command ceremony held aboard the USS Hornet - Sea, Air, and Space Museum in Alameda, California, Apr. 30, 2026. Szalai relieved Molloy as commanding officer. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Richard L.J. Gourley)