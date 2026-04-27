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    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet [Image 15 of 18]

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    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet

    ALAMEDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Richard Gourley 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    260430-N-FN963-1110 - U.S. Navy Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, commander, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, receives a salute from Cmdr. Stephen B. Szalai, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, during a change of command ceremony held aboard the USS Hornet - Sea, Air, and Space Museum in Alameda, California, Apr. 30, 2026. Szalai relieved Cmdr. Michael Molloy as commanding officer. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Richard L.J. Gourley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 18:16
    Photo ID: 9655124
    VIRIN: 260430-N-FN963-1110
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 425.75 KB
    Location: ALAMEDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Richard Gourley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet
    Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet

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    Recruiting
    Golden Gate
    NTAG
    San Francisco
    U.S. Navy

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