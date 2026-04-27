260430-N-FN963-1096 - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michael Molloy, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony held aboard the USS Hornet - Sea, Air, and Space Museum in Alameda, California, Apr. 30, 2026. Cmdr. Stephen B. Szalai relieved Molloy as commanding officer. NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Richard L.J. Gourley)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 18:16
|Photo ID:
|9655119
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-FN963-1096
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|377.33 KB
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet [Image 18 of 18], by CPO Richard Gourley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.