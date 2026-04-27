Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:21 Photo ID: 9654600 VIRIN: 260501-A-GF376-6383 Resolution: 3307x2529 Size: 2.1 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade [Image 3 of 3], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.