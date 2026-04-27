Burger King reopened at Fort Knox, Kentucky with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 1, 2026. The 41-year-old restaurant recently received a complete image upgrade, including new signs, a renovated dining room and new kitchen equipment.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9654600
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-GF376-6383
|Resolution:
|3307x2529
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade
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