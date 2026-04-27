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    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade [Image 2 of 3]

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    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Burger King reopened at Fort Knox, Kentucky with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 1, 2026. The 41-year-old restaurant recently received a complete image upgrade, including new signs, a renovated dining room and new kitchen equipment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9654600
    VIRIN: 260501-A-GF376-6383
    Resolution: 3307x2529
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade [Image 3 of 3], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade
    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, AAFES, Burger King

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