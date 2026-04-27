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    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade

    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade

    Photo By Savannah Baird | Burger King reopened at Fort Knox, Kentucky with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 1,...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — The Fort Knox Burger King reopened May 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony after a $1.7 million renovation gave the 41-year-old establishment a complete makeover.

    Fort Knox Army and Air Force Exchange Services officials say the restaurant now has a new exterior design and renovated dining room. Additionally, new kitchen equipment was added to ensure it will continue to serve the community for years to come.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:21
    Story ID: 564165
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade
    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade
    Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, AAFES, Burger King

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