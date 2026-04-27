Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade

Photo By Savannah Baird | Burger King reopened at Fort Knox, Kentucky with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 1,...... read more read more

Photo By Savannah Baird | Burger King reopened at Fort Knox, Kentucky with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 1, 2026. The 41-year-old restaurant recently received a complete image upgrade, including new signs, a renovated dining room and new kitchen equipment. see less | View Image Page