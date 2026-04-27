Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade

Fort Knox, Ky. — The Fort Knox Burger King reopened May 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony after a $1.7 million renovation gave the 41-year-old establishment a complete makeover.
Fort Knox Army and Air Force Exchange Services officials say the restaurant now has a new exterior design and renovated dining room. Additionally, new kitchen equipment was added to ensure it will continue to serve the community for years to come.
*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:21
|Story ID:
|564165
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
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