Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:21 Photo ID: 9654595 VIRIN: 260501-A-GF376-6277 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 787.96 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Knox Burger King celebrates 41 years with image upgrade [Image 3 of 3], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.