May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command

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NORFOLK – Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT) holds a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, May 1, 2026. The ceremony saw Capt. Jamie Murdock relieved by Capt. Elizabeth Nelson as commodore, MSCLANT, with Rear Adm. Benjamin Nelson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), serving as the presiding officer. MSCLANT executes tactical or administrative control for all MSC ships in the Western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of America and in both the Southern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans surrounding Central and South America. MSCLANT develops schedules and provides all combat logistics force (CLF), service support, expeditionary fast transport (EPF), and special mission ships for Commanders, Task Force 80 and 40 as well as strategic sealift ships for Combatant Commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)