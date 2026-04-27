(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK – Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT) holds a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, May 1, 2026. The ceremony saw Capt. Jamie Murdock relieved by Capt. Elizabeth Nelson as commodore, MSCLANT, with Rear Adm. Benjamin Nelson, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), serving as the presiding officer. MSCLANT executes tactical or administrative control for all MSC ships in the Western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of America and in both the Southern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans surrounding Central and South America. MSCLANT develops schedules and provides all combat logistics force (CLF), service support, expeditionary fast transport (EPF), and special mission ships for Commanders, Task Force 80 and 40 as well as strategic sealift ships for Combatant Commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:59
    Photo ID: 9653974
    VIRIN: 260501-N-TF680-1112
    Resolution: 5561x3972
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command [Image 8 of 8], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command
    May 1, 2027 -- Military Sealift Command Atlantic holds change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mariners
    We deliver
    Sailors
    tradition
    Civilians
    sea states

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery