Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training

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Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard, presents a coin to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Boyer during an awards ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Boyer was recognized with the Assistant Adjutant General Coin for Excellence for his leadership and career contributions to readiness, respect, credibility and legacy across the force. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)