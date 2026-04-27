(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training

    SPRINGFIELD, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard, presents a coin to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Boyer during an awards ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Boyer was recognized with the Assistant Adjutant General Coin for Excellence for his leadership and career contributions to readiness, respect, credibility and legacy across the force. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9653693
    VIRIN: 260430-A-XJ169-3946
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training [Image 6 of 6], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training
    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training
    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training
    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training
    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training
    Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery