Illinois Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Readiness and Training

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Lt. Col. Alison Jacobs and Command Sgt. Maj. Tisha Timan, Illinois Army National Guard, receive the G1 Personnel Readiness Excellence Award during a ceremony led by Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard, at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The award recognizes excellence in personnel readiness, including strength, vacancy management and medical readiness. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)