Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic

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From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general of the 18th Medical Command, Capt. Elizabeth Martinez, Joint Deployment Training Center medical logistics officer in charge, with The 6th Medical Logistics Management Center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, with 18th Medical Command, pose for a group picture after touring Naval Operating Base Subic during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Zambales, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brendon Donahue)