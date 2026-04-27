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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic [Image 4 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic

    PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brendon Donahue 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, center, commanding general of the 18th Medical Command, tours Naval Operating Base Subic alongside Ms. Venus Sims, V2X site lead, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Zambales, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brendon Donahue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 03:27
    Photo ID: 9652954
    VIRIN: 260430-A-CH324-9848
    Resolution: 4362x6543
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brendon Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic

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