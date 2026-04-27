Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, front right, commanding general of the 18th Medical Command, tours Naval Operating Base Subic alongside Ms. Venus Sims, V2X site lead, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Zambales, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brendon Donahue)