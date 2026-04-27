U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, front right, commanding general of the 18th Medical Command, tours Naval Operating Base Subic alongside Ms. Venus Sims, V2X site lead, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Zambales, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brendon Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9652956
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-CH324-9906
|Resolution:
|6666x4444
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox tours Naval Operating Base Subic [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brendon Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.