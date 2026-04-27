MACG-18 hosts devil pup day

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Samuel Verplanck, executive officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a participation certificate to an attendee of Devil Pup Day on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2026. MACG-18 hosted Devil Pup Day for the children of Marines and Sailors to provide a better understanding of the training their parents complete for work. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)