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    MACG-18 hosts devil pup day [Image 8 of 8]

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    MACG-18 hosts devil pup day

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Samuel Verplanck, executive officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a participation certificate to an attendee of Devil Pup Day on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2026. MACG-18 hosted Devil Pup Day for the children of Marines and Sailors to provide a better understanding of the training their parents complete for work. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:41
    Photo ID: 9652911
    VIRIN: 260424-M-SM417-1456
    Resolution: 7766x5180
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MACG-18 hosts devil pup day [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MACG-18
    Devil Pup
    USMC

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