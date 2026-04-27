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    MACG-18 hosts devil pup day [Image 6 of 8]

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    MACG-18 hosts devil pup day

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    An attendee of Devil Pup Day performs a radio check on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2026. Marine Air Control Group 18 hosted Devil Pup Day for the children of Marines and Sailors to provide a better understanding of the equipment their parents use for work. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:41
    Photo ID: 9652909
    VIRIN: 260424-M-SM417-1201
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MACG-18 hosts devil pup day [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MACG-18
    Devil Pup
    USMC

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