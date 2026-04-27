MACG-18 hosts devil pup day

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An attendee of Devil Pup Day gets camouflage paint applied to his face on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2026. Marine Air Control Group 18 hosted Devil Pup Day for the children of Marines and Sailors to provide a better understanding of the training their parents complete for work. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)