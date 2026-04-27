MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, speak with a volunteer from the American Red Cross as part of an eventduring at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 25, 2026. The American Red Cross and United Service Organizations hosted the Incredible Race, where participants had to overcome 8 different events across the air station, solving riddles to find the events location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)