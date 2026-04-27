MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Francisco Cortez, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of California, swings a sledgehammer as part of an event during a race at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 25, 2026. The American Red Cross and United Service Organizations hosted the Incredible Race, where participants had to overcome 8 different events across the air station, solving riddles to find the events location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)