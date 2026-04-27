Participants listen as the United Services Organizations and American Red Cross volunteers give the first clue during a race at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 25, 2026. The American Red Cross and United Service Organizations hosted the Incredible Race, where participants had to overcome 8 different events across the air station, solving riddles to find the events location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9652442
|VIRIN:
|260425-M-BA875-1071
|Resolution:
|6607x4405
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.