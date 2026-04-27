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    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026 [Image 2 of 9]

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    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Participants listen as the United Services Organizations and American Red Cross volunteers give the first clue during a race at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 25, 2026. The American Red Cross and United Service Organizations hosted the Incredible Race, where participants had to overcome 8 different events across the air station, solving riddles to find the events location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9652442
    VIRIN: 260425-M-BA875-1071
    Resolution: 6607x4405
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026

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