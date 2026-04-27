Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack

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Utah National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, speaks with cyber specialists during a cyber demonstration in support of Exercise Wolverine at the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant in Orem, Utah, April 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, ensuring forces remain ready to defend the homeland and support civil authorities in times of crisis. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)