Utah National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, speaks with cyber specialists during a cyber demonstration in support of Exercise Wolverine at the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant in Orem, Utah, April 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, ensuring forces remain ready to defend the homeland and support civil authorities in times of crisis. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9652419
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-SJ720-1876
|Resolution:
|4346x3477
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack [Image 16 of 16], by Amn Jacob Treanor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
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